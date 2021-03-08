Simi Garewal calls Meghan Markle ‘evil’, ‘liar’ after watching Oprah interview; Twitter reacts

Simi Garewal calls Meghan Markle evil liar

Veteran Bollywood actor and talk show host Simi Garewal took to social media on March 8 – International Women’s Day – to declare that she does not believe a single word that Meghan Markle said in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the joint interview of Markle and Prince Harry, which was aired on March 8, the members of the British royal family opened up about why they decided to step down as royals. The couple also spoke about how they were subject to severe criticism and bullying and how the royals were worried about baby Archie’s complexion, among other things.

Meghan, whose mother is Black, has said in the interview that at one point she had suicidal thoughts. She said: “I... just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”



After watching the viral Oprah interview, Simi Garewal wrote: “I don’t believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil.”

Several Twitter users called out Simi Garewal for the comments, some hinging on sarcasm, others not mincing any words.



