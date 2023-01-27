Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' sets Bollywood record with Rs 100 crore at box office on Day 1

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from 'Pathaan'.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new film, Pathaan, has made history by becoming the first Bollywood film ever to gross over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office in just one day.

The highly-anticipated film, directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released on January 25th and quickly broke records with its massive opening day gross. The film's success is being attributed to the star power of Shah Rukh Khan, as well as the strong buzz it has received leading up to its release. The movie marks the return of Khan as a leading hero after over four years.

The film’s day one gross, according to Pinkvilla, is Rs 67 crore. The three national cinema chains — PVR, Inox and Cinepolis — have contributed towards nearly 50 per cent of the film’s opening day figures, accounting for Rs 27 crore. Pathaan made an estimated Rs 36 crore from overseas markets on Day 1 taking the total earnings of the film to Rs 102 crore.

Many in the industry are calling Pathaan a game-changer for Bollywood, as the film's record-breaking success demonstrates the growing global appeal of Indian cinema. Fans and critics alike are praising the film, especially Khan’s performance.

Pathaan has become the biggest release with highest number of screen count, said Yash Raj Films (YRF), the makers of the movie on January 24. After the first show of Pathaan, exhibitors have increased 300 shows of the film across India, said YRF, totaling to 8,000 screens.

Read More

Pathaan is the first Shah Rukh film to open in over 100 plus countries, the highest for any YRF film so far, the studio said in a release.