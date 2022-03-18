'Sasta Shark Tank' featuring YouTuber as 'Paneer' Grover takes internet by storm

Ashish Chanchlani plays Paneer Grover, a parody of BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover on Sasta Shark Tank.

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has been leaving people in splits with his own 'sasta’ version of reality TV show Shark Tank India. A parody of the show featuring "sharks" Paneer Grover (Ashneer Grover), Babita Papad (Namita Thapar), Chaman Gutka (Aman Gupta) and Uttapam Misal (Anupam Mittal) is a hit on YouTube with over 18 million views.

Chanchlani, who has over 27.7 million subscribers plays Paneer Grover, founder of BharatDe, a parody of BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover to perfection.

The show features contestants pitching ridiculous ideas to the sharks, like a spitting bowl, a man who has patented blowing air and even a thief who asks for money from the investors. Someone even pitched her bad luck and offered 100 percent equity to the sharks.

The show features popular catchphrases and interactions from the original show that has been trending on social media for quite some time.

Aman Gupta’s love for food, Ashneer Grover’s infamous outbursts and Namita Thapar’s "I’m out" featured on the parody view.

From Grover’s "doglapan" rant to "wahiyat product", Chanchlani mimics the BharatPe co-founder’s antics, dressed exactly like him. All other actors on the parody show dress like the reality show's judges as well.

Chanchlani has written the parody show that has also found its way to memes and it continues to trend heavily on social media.

Shark Tank India memes have flooded the internet over the last few months as the reality TV show concluded its first season.

The show featured three more sharks, apart from the ones Chanchlani has introduced on the show, in MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh, Sugar Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh and Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal.

The show allowed budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to the "sharks" who, if impressed, could invest in the company in exchange of equity.