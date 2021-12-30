Salman Khan-backed BollyCoin releases Dabangg franchise's first NFT collection

[Image: Shutterstock]

Salman Khan-backed BollyCoin, a Bollywood-based non-fungible token (NFT) platform, that had announced the launch of digital collectibles of the Dabangg franchise on December 16 has now released its first collection.

The platform will be releasing NFTs in weekly phases starting today. For their debut collection, BollyCoin will be dropping NFTs starting with the villains of all three Dabangg films. The first villain to be featured is Chedi Singh played by actor Sonu Sood.

Actor Salman Khan gave a sneak peek of some of the NFTs on his Twitter handle on December 25.

In the first week, the platform will launch NFT collections under 'Say Hello to the Villains' category which will include offerings under Chedi mein Ched available from December 30 to January 2, Thakur Bachcha ka Entry from January 3 to 5 and Bye Bye Balli Singh from January 6 to 8.

In the second week, BollyCoin will offer digital collectibles under 'Pyaar Ho Gaya Hai' which will include offerings like Naam hai Rajjo Pandey from January 10 to 12, and Khushi aa Rahi Hai from January 13 to 15.

In the third week, digital assets will be released under 'The Dabangg Family' category which will include Meet Makhi, Munni and more available from January 17 to 24. Fourth week will include the 'Surprise Styles' collection that will offer BollyBlast and BollyPops from January 26 to February 3.

And in the fifth week, the NFT platform will offer digital collectibles under 'The Grand Finale with Chulbul Pandey' category which will include All Chulbul Everything and ahead from February 5 to 11.

The platform also announced that BollyCoin NFT holders will get access to an exclusive club called 'The Green Room' which will give buyers access to benefits such as VIP access to physical and metaverse events, celebrity interactions, sneak peeks of unreleased NFTs, giveaways and an exclusive selection of NFTs. The Green Room members will have access to 25 percent more Chulbul Pandey NFTs when the collection drops in February 2022, the platform said.

The NFT marketplace BollyCoin is co-founded by producer and actor Atul Agnihotri. The platform partnered with Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productionz, Reel Life Productions and actor Salman Khan for static NFTs.