Royal biographer Penny Junor criticises Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ for portraying British royals as ‘villains’

Netflix series The Crown has been criticised by Royal biographer Penny Junor for portraying all the members of the British Royal Family save Princess Diana as "villains", reported The Independent.

The fourth season of the British political drama is currently being streamed on Netflix, and it depicts the tumultuous modern history of the British Royal Family. The latest season, which debuted on November 15, focuses on the scandalous breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

Junor, speaking on the the BBC Radio programme ‘Today’, said that The Crown presents the viewers with "caricatures" of the British royals.

Criticising the Netflix show further, the Royal biographer said, "Every dramatist needs victims and villains, and I feel that what [The Crown’s creator] Peter Morgan has done here, is portray Diana as the victim and just about every member of the royal family as villains."

She has also accused the Netflix show of being inaccurate and stated, "These are not the people that I’ve been writing about."

Junor has written several books on the British Royal Family, including biographies on Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. Other books include The Firm: The Troubled Life of the House of Windsor, and All The Queen's Corgis and is considered an authority on the present generation of British royals.