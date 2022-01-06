Quentin Tarantino to go ahead with auction of ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs despite Miramax lawsuit

Each NFT in the "Pulp Fiction" collection also consists of audio commentary from Quentin Tarantino himself.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino will move ahead with the auction of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on his 1994 classic Pulp Fiction.

This is despite a lawsuit from movie studio Miramax, which produced the movie, financial news website Blockworks reported on Wednesday.

The award-winning movie director had in November announced plans to sell seven NFTs related to his handwritten screenplay for the movie.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger called a blockchain that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

Miramax challenged Tarantino’s auction plans, alleging that they amounted to the violation of copyrights that it holds for Pulp Fiction. The studio claimed to possess all rights to the script of the cult film.

But Tarantino’s lawyer said he has the rights to ahead with the auction.

“Quentin Tarantino’s contract is clear: he has the right to sell NFTs of his handwritten script for Pulp Fiction, and this ham-fisted attempt to prevent him from doing so will fail,” Brian Freedman, the attorney, told Blockworks.

The auction will take place in collaboration with Israeli company SCRT Labs. Registration for the auction will open on January 10.

“Each NFT in the collection consists of the original script from a single iconic scene, as well as personalized audio commentary from Quentin Tarantino himself,” the company wrote on its website. “The collector who purchases one of these limited-edition rare NFTs will be the first to look into the mind and unique creative process of Quentin Tarantino.”

Pulp Fiction, which delves into the world of crime in Los Angeles, stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames and Tim Roth.