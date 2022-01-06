Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

NFT Mania

Quentin Tarantino’s 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs Will Be Auctioned Despite Lawsuit

Film director Quentin Tarantino made news in November when he announced the planned launch of NFTs based on his acclaimed 1994 film “Pulp Fiction.” However, the story took a turn soon after when film studio Miramax filed suit against Tarantino, claiming that he didn’t have the right to sell such digital items. However, Tarantino intends to sell the NFTs anyway, despite the legal challenge Read more here