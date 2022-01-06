MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : January 06, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoins, crypto rules and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today on January 6: Markets in red as Bitcoin, Ethereum fall


    Bitcoin dipped 4.97 percent to trade at Rs 35,02,996 while Ethereum tumbled 6.55 percent to Rs 2,82,500. Cardano dipped 6.36 percent to Rs 99.02 and Avalanche tumbled 7.58 percent to Rs 7,731. Polkadot fell 9.4 percent to Rs 2,111.1  and Litecoin fell 7.83  percent at Rs 10,858.01 over the last 24 hours. Tether rose 1.12 percent to trade at Rs 80.43. Read more here.

  • Altcoin Central

    Solana, Terra and Polkadot Are Growing Faster Than Ethereum


    According to a new report from early-stage crypto investment firm Electric Capital, several protocol ecosystems are outpacing the largest developer ecosystem out there, Ethereum. "Polkadot, Solana, NEAR, [Binance Smart Chain], Avalanche, and Terra have faster initial ecosystem growth than Ethereum," the report stated. Polkadot and Solana have more active development than Ethereum did at similar points in its history. Read more here.

  • International Buzz

    Mozilla Co-Founder Blasts Crypto Donors as 'Planet-Incinerating Ponzi Grifters'


    Mozilla Foundation recently announced on Twitter that the non-profit now accept Dogecoin donations. The news received swift backlash from the open-source community, especially from Mozilla co-founder Jamie Zawinski as he tweeted"Everyone involved in the project should be witheringly ashamed of this decision to partner with planet-incinerating Ponzi grifters."Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Quentin Tarantino’s 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs Will Be Auctioned Despite Lawsuit

    Film director Quentin Tarantino made news in November when he announced the planned launch of NFTs based on his acclaimed 1994 film “Pulp Fiction.” However, the story took a turn soon after when film studio Miramax filed suit against Tarantino, claiming that he didn’t have the right to sell such digital items. However, Tarantino intends to sell the NFTs anyway, despite the legal challenge Read more here 

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #DeFi #MC essentials #NFT #stablecoin

