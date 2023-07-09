Purab Kohli: OTT algorithm seems to suggest that everybody wants heavy emotions only

Purab Kohli will be seen in Blind, along with Sonam Kapoor.

In the last three years, Purab Kohli has appeared in the films London Confidential and Matrix Resurrections as well as web-series such as Out of Love and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. This Friday’s release, Blind (JioCinema), is his latest film role. Kohli plays a serial killer called the Driver in the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, which was also remade in Tamil (Netrikann, 2021). Blind stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as a visually-impaired cop, as well as Vinay Pathak, Shubham Saraf and Lillete Dubey.

Speaking on a call from the UK, where he is currently shooting another film, Kohli spoke about the film and how he juggles his international and Indian work. Edited excerpts:

As an actor, what is the attraction to a dark, negative part like the one you have in Blind?

As a father, I do consider for a moment before taking up such roles. But, as an actor, you get attracted to these intense characters and the emotion he is dealing with and how deep into the darkness he can dwell. I think creative people generally have an affinity to dwell a bit in the darkness. So, it is attractive when you get a character that's negative, in this case, quite evil, doing bad things. The harder or deeper you have to dig to try and find justification or empathy for the character the more interesting it is for me as an actor. Then translating that during production, shooting it, tracking the simplest emotion that the character has felt and which converts into this really ugly action — the job of the actor is to bring that out.

What sets Blind apart from other films of the same genre?

It’s a cat and mouse story, in the form that you've seen before. Of course, this is a remake, so you've definitely seen it before if you’ve seen the 2011 Korean original or the Tamil remake. But, I think, the difference lies in the way the story of Blind has been told. This is (director) Shome Makhija’s first film, and he’s taken inspiration from the kind of films he likes. So, while this is a serial killer film, he's treated it almost like a superhero film, with graphic novel feels. That style is uncommon in Indian films. The styling , cinematography, looks and, of course, the Gothic vibes of the city of Glasgow, which adds its own little layer, all contribute to making the film quite unique.

You've worked on a few series, and the occasional film. Do you enjoy mixing things up?

Yeah. It’s very different. I've not done many films in the last five years. But there have been a few shows. So, I've been missing being a part of a film, honestly. The rhythm is very different. Right now I'm shooting a film and it feels like quite relaxed from having been on a series.

A number of your recent roles have been kind of heavy and intense. From Out of Love to Criminal Justice and now Blind. Are you looking to do something lighter?

Yes, I would love to, but light rom-coms and comedies don't get made any more. With OTT, the algorithm seems to suggest that everybody wants heavy emotions only. I'm longing to do something light-hearted and flimsy. A slapstick comedy would be amazing.

What are some of the projects you are working on?

Another series should be released soon. Then there are two other films. One is a film called Putul that I've done. And then another bilingual film English-Konkani that I shot in Goa. There are two language versions of that film too which is called Mog Asun which should be released by Christmas. So, there are two films and a series after Blind besides what I am shooting now.

You seem to be successfully managing a dual career where you work in India and shoot stuff in the UK where you live. You've got an international career that's bubbling alongside. How do you make this duality work?

I don’t actually know. It is hard work at times, especially all the travel. When I was younger I used to really look forward to traveling, but now I sort of dread it. So, I think it is a lot of hard work, but I guess what really drives you is the kind of work you do and the kind of people you work with, and you're excited to be on a set with them. And then you come back home and you have an amazing family that you have a lot of fun with also.