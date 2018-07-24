Piracy woes persist: Sacred Games, Karenjit Kaur leaked on TamilRockers

Even as the film industry battles the ever-present piracy menace, those who leak content online have found new victims. And it seems their sights are not limited to just films.

Two recently-released web series -- Sacred Games and Karenjit Kaur - The untold story of Sunny Leone -- have been leaked TamilRockers, a website featuring pirated content that has come under fire in the past for its actions.

Just a week after its July 6 release on Netflix, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Sacred Games, which also happens to be India's first Netflix Original, was leaked on TamilRockers.

Soon after, Karenjit Kaur - The untold story of Sunny Leone, which had been released on Zee5 on July 16, found its way to the pirate website.

This is not the first time that TamilRockers has found itself drawing unwelcome attention. Earlier this year, members of the site were booked and arrested by the anti-piracy cell for uploading pirated versions of Tamil, Telugu, English, Malayalam and films in other languages on the site.

The site is said to have connections with numerous international piracy rackets as well.

TamilRockers is not the only website that has given sleepless nights to filmmakers and producers. The list includes many others.

Shortly after the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju on June 29, the producers of the film had lodged a complaint with the cyber cell, stating the movie went viral via Facebook Live.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell issued a ban against as many as 11 websites that provided illegal weblinks to the film on Facebook Live.

Piracy is one of the major issues affecting the Indian film industry at the moment. Consultancy firm KPMG estimated that it results in losses of around Rs 18,000 crore in revenue every year.

According to a report by EY earlier this year, piracy has resulted in Indian films losing 10-30 percent of their overall revenue.

The fast-paced adoption of internet across the country and affordable data plans have further enabled the viewers to wait for the film and watch it on their mobile screen, the consultancy said.

Factors leading to content piracy

High content prices, low levels of income and cheaper internet infrastructure are some of the major factors behind the rise in content piracy.

In some cases, films have been leaked online before their scheduled dates of release. Camcording in cinema halls is one of the most common ways in which content gets leaked, accounting for over 90 percent of all leaked newly-released titles.

The other reason for leakage of content online is the official release of the films in other geographies before their Friday release in the Indian market.