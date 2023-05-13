English
    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Karan Johar, Sania Mirza among those on guest list

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    PC RG

    Reportedly, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics and have been long-time friends.

    Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha will get engaged in Delhi on Saturday, as per several unconfirmed media reports.


    Reports stated that 150 guests had received invites for the engagement. Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen arriving at the Delhi airport on Saturday morning. In a video released on Twitter, Chopra can be seen coming out of the airport without husband Nick Jonas.


    Among the other guests who have been invited for the engagement, as per reports, include Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar. Recently-retired tennis star Sania Mirza has also been reportedly invited for the engagement.

    Designer Manish Malhotra, whose outfit Chopra is expected to wear for the ceremony, is also expected to be one of the guests. Other reports stated that from Chadha's side, few political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann could be present at the engagement ceremony.

    The duo's dating rumours started when they were spotted having lunch together in Mumbai in March. Reportedly, Chopra and Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics and have been long-time friends.

    Earlier this month, the duo were also spotted watching an Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali.

