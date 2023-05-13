Raghav Chadha’s Delhi home decked up ahead of engagement to Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha's Delhi residence decked up ahead of engagement to Parineeti Chopra (Image credit: ANI)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha will get engaged to Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra in Delhi today, as per several unconfirmed media reports. Speculation about their engagement gained steam after the Delhi residence of Raghav Chadha and the Mumbai apartment of Parineeti Chopra were both decked up with lights.

News agency PTI has reported that Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will get engaged in Delhi on Saturday, May 13. The pre-wedding function will be attended by 150 guests, including family and close friends.

At the government residence of AAP MP Raghav Chadha, 34, in Delhi, paparazzi photographed large floral rangolis and diyas.



Meanwhile, Chopra’s apartment in a Mumbai high-rise was also decorated with lights.



Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra had set off dating rumours after being photographed together several times in the recent past – most recently, the two were photographed watching an IPL match together in Mohali last week. Before that, they were also photographed at a restaurant in Mumbai and when Chadha came to pick Chopra up at the Delhi airport in March.

While rumours were already rife about a brewing romance between the two, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora added fuel to fire when he congratulated the couple in March.



Singer Harrdy Sandhu also confirmed their upcoming engagement in an interview. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have never publicly acknowledged their relationship, and have neither confirmed nor denied engagement rumours.

At 34, Raghav Chadha is the youngest lawmaker in the Rajya Sabha. Parineeti Chopra, also 34, is best known for her roles in films like Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.