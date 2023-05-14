Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to 'Ve Maahi' in engagement ceremony. Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at the engagement ceremony on Saturday. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Shashan22942058).

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi on Sunday, amidst the presence of family members and various political leaders.

The duo shared the news of their engagement on their respective Twitter handles with photos and as per reports, are likely to get married in October 2023.

In a video released on Twitter, the couple can be seen grooving to "Ve Maahi" from the movie "Kesari"- which starred Chopra with Akshay Kumar and was released in 2019.

Chopra and Chadha's dating rumours started when they were spotted having lunch together in Mumbai in March. Reportedly, both of them studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

The engagement took place in Kapurthala House, Connaught Place area of the national capital. The theme of the engagement ceremony was pastel.

In May, the duo were spotted watching an Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali.

Several leading Bollywood celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia and Ayushmann Khurrana congratulated the couple on Instagram. Nick Jonas, who was not seen at the engagement ceremony, also sent his wishes on the platform.

