Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra get engaged in Delhi

Raghav Chadha tweeted the news and shared photos on Twitter on Saturday. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@raghav_chadha).

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in New Delhi on Saturday. The engagement took place in Kapurthala House, Connaught Place area of the national capital. The theme of the engagement ceremony was pastel.

The news was confirmed by both Chadha and Chopra on Twitter on Saturday.





Everything I prayed for .. She said yespic.twitter.com/OquwJwHTDL

— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 13, 2023



Everything I prayed for .. I said yespic.twitter.com/xREJWjEr7n — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 13, 2023

Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who reached Delhi on Saturday morning, was seen entering the venue on Saturday evening.

Apart from Chopra Jonas, the engagement saw several leading political dignitaries in attendance such as former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Trinamool Congress Leader Derek O'Brien also attended the engagement ceremony.

Designer Manish Malhotra, whose outfit Chopra was reportedly wearing at the ceremony, also attended the ceremony.

As per PTI, around 150 of the couple’s closest friends and family members were invited for the engagement ceremony.

The duo's dating rumours started when they were spotted having lunch together in Mumbai in March. Reportedly, Chopra and Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics and have been long-time friends.

In May, the duo were spotted watching an IPL game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali.

Reports stated the marriage is likely to take place in October 2023.

