Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra engagement: Venue, guest list and everything else we know so far

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged in Delhi today

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha will get engaged in Delhi today. The two sparked dating rumours after being photographed together several times in the recent past – most recently at an IPL match in Mohali. Chadha and Chopra, both 34, have reportedly known each other for a few years – they both studied in the UK and have mutual friends. Ahead of their engagement, the Delhi house of Raghav Chadha and the Mumbai apartment of Parineeti Chopra were both decked up.

Here are all the details we know so far about Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement:

Where will the engagement take place?

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will get engaged at Kapurthala House in Lutyens's Delhi.

What time is the engagement?

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement is set to take place today, i.e., May 13. The rituals are expected to begin at around 5 pm.

Parineeti Chopra was spotted leaving Kapurthala House for her hotel a few minutes ago. She will reportedly get ready at the hotel and return to the venue by 5 pm.

What will the couple wear?

Raghav Chadha will wear an ivory achkan by designer Pawan Sachdeva for his engagement ceremony. The designer confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Parineeti Chopra is expected to wear an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra.



Who is invited?

According to news agency PTI, around 150 of the couple’s closest friends and family members will watch them exchange rings today.

Parineeti Chopra’s elder cousin, Priyanka Chopra, was spotted arriving at Delhi for the engagement today – sans husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Designer Manish Malhotra was also photographed at the airport.

Reports suggest that tennis star Sania Mirza and director Karan Johar will also be in attendance representing Bollywood.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha, 34, is the youngest member of the Rajya Sabha. elhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann could be present at his engagement ceremony.