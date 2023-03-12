What to expect from Oscars 2023? Indian winners, Best Actress history and more

Oscars Awards 2023: Less than 24 hours to go for Hollywood's biggest night.

The 95th edition of the Academy Awards will take place on Monday, March 13 (according to Indian time). All eyes will be on the ceremony to honour the best movies, performances, music and film technology of the year gone by. The Indian audiences will be cheering for the nominees RRR , The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes. Oscars 2023 is overall a big moment for Asian representation, with Everything Everywhere All at Once, a sci-fi film with Asian cast members, topping the slate of nominees. Here is what all you can expect from the ceremony:

Oscars for India

RRR could bring home the Oscar for Best Song (Naatu Naatu), after having made Golden Globe history for the same. The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes could win Best Documentary Short Film and Best Documentary Feature.

Oscars 2023: When and where to watch the event live in India

History-making Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere) could become the first ever Asian woman to win the Best Actress Prize but she has tough competition from two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett (Tar).

Indian performers on Oscars stage

Indian singer duo Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will join the list of stars (including Rihanna) who will perform at Oscar Awards 2023. They will sing Naatu Naatu, accompanied by American actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb.

Oscars 2023 performers and presenters: The complete list

Indian representation among presenters too

Actor Deepika Padukone will be the only third Indian personality in Oscars history to hand out an award.

Slap jokes

The Will Smith-Chris Rock fiasco is sure to be brought up at the 2023 ceremony. The incident in 2022 compelled the Academy to assemble a crisis team this year.

Oscars scandals through the years

Red...no champagne carpet

Departing with tradition, the Academy will roll out a champagne carpet instead of a red one for A-list guests this year. The change was suggested by two high-profile creative directors.

"I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed," host Jimmy Kimmel joked.

Duration

On an average, Oscar Awards last 3.5 hours. Winners are asked to wrap up their speeches in 45 seconds.