Priyanka Chopra calls 'RRR' a Tamil movie, gets trolled

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that Bollywood had evolved as an industry, upon which Dax Shephard referred to 'RRR'. The actor intervened and corrected the podcast host, calling 'RRR' a Tamil movie.

Actor Priyanka Chopra found herself in trouble on social media for her comments on Oscar-winning movie "RRR". Speaking on the "Armchair Expert" podcast by Dax Shephard, Chopra referred to the SS Rajamouli- directorial as a Tamil film, which sparked numerous reactions on social media.

The 40-year-old said that Bollywood had evolved as an industry, upon which Shephard referred to "RRR". The actor intervened and corrected the podcast host, calling "RRR" a Tamil movie.

“That’s a Tamil movie by the way. It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those. it’s like our Avengers," she said.

The reference to "RRR" as a Tamil movie by the actor generated several reactions on Twitter, with many criticising the actor.

“This sums up the entire issue, doesn't it? Some folks were upset SSR called it a Telugu film but isn't it annoying when every movie is called Bollywood and ppl can't differentiate between Tamil and Telugu?," one user said.

“IDK what's the context. She could have done some research before mentioning but could have just (said) Indian film. This south vs south, north vs south is getting too much these days. Feels like stan Twitter fan wars," another user said.

During the conversation, Shephard also compared Bollywood to be like the 1950s of Hollywood when a few stars and big studios controlled everything. Chopra agreed to the observation.

“I don’t think you are far from it. I think that was what it was… big studios, five actors. big movies will be made by them; but the game is changed so much now. First of all, it’s streaming. It has given access to so many people who are making content," she said.

Earlier this month, "RRR" won the Oscar in the "Best Original Song" category.

