Oscars 2023: When and where to watch the event live in India

Save the date for the 95th Academy Awards.

The 95th edition of the Academy Awards will take place on Monday, March 13 (according to Indian time). All eyes will be on the ceremony to honour the best movies, performances, music and film technology of the year gone by. For Indian audiences, there are many reasons to be cheerful. Three of our films -- RRR , The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes --are nominated this year. Actor Deepika Padukone will represent India as a presenter -- only the third Indian in history to hand out the coveted trophy. Naatu Naatu, the Oscar-nominated song from RRR, will be performed, will be performed live at the glittering Los Angeles ceremony.

Don't miss the Oscar Awards 2023. Find out when and where you can watch the event live in India.

Disney + Hotstar will stream the event beginning 5.30 am on Monday. Before the ceremony, there will be red carpet appearances and interviews for you to watch.

You can also follow the Oscars YouTube account and the Academy's Twitter handle to stay updated about the year's biggest film awards.

Key nominees this year

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the Michelle Yeoh starrer sci-fi adventure film, leads the pack of Oscar nominees with 11 nods -- including Best Director and Best Actress.

Close behind are German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front and Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin, with nine nominations each.

Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams are the Best Actress nominees. Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy are vying for the Best Actor Oscar.

Martin McDonagh, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field and Ruben Ostlund are the Best Director nominees.

The host

TV personality Jimmy Kimmel will mark his third stint as Oscars host at the 2023 ceremony.