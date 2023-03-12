English
    Oscars 2023 performers and presenters: The complete list

    Oscar Awards 2023: The impressive line-up for the awards ceremony includes Indian performers. Don't miss the event that will air live in India beginning 5.30 am on Monday, March 13.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    March 12, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
    Oscars 2023: Indian megastar Deepika Padukone is among this year's presenters.

    The Oscars 2023 ceremony is less than 24 hours away and anticipation is building up about who all will win the coveted prizes on Hollywood's biggest night. The awards event will air live around the world. In India, it's slated to begin at 5.30 am on Monday, March 13. There is an impressive lineup of performers and presenters for the A-list ceremony scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Take a look at the complete list:

    The performers (all Best Song nominees)

    Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (Naatu Naatu)

    The Indian singer duo will perform the Oscar-nominated song from 'RRR'. They will be accompanied by American actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who has appeared in several Indian films and songs.

    Lauren Gottlieb to perform on ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Oscars 2023

    Rihanna

    Pop diva Rihanna will sing Lift Me Up from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" , just a month after her big Super Bowl Halftime performance.

    Stephanie Hsu, Son Lux and David Byrne 

    Music trio Son Lux, actor Stephanie Hsu and singer-songwriter David Byrne will take the stage to perform This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once -- the most nominated film this year.

     Diane Warren and Sofia Carson 

    The duo will perform Applause from the anthology feature Tell It Like A Woman.

    The presenters

    Actor Deepika Padukone will make history as the third Indian actor to present an Oscar. Take a look at the other presenters:

    Riz Ahmed

    Antonio Banderas

    Elizabeth Banks

    Halle Bailey

    John Cho

    Jessica Chastain

    Glenn Close

    Jennifer Connelly

    Emily Blunt

    Paul Dano

    Cara Delevingne

    Harrison Ford

    Ariana DeBose

    Hugh Grant

    Danai Gurira

    Andrew Garfield

    Kate Hudson

    Michael B. Jordan

    Dwayne Johnson

    Mindy Kaling

    Samuel L. Jackson

    Nicole Kidman

    Eva Longoria

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    Troy Kotsur

    Andie MacDowell

    Jonathan Majors

    Janelle Monae

    Elizabeth Olsen

    Melissa McCarthy

    Salma Hayek Pinault

    Pedro Pascal

    Florence Pugh

    Zoe Saldaña

    John Travolta

    Sigourney Weaver

    Donnie Yen

    Questlove

    The host

    Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return for the third time to present the Oscars ceremony. He previously hosted the event in 2017 and 2018.

