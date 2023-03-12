Oscars 2023 performers and presenters: The complete list

Oscars 2023: Indian megastar Deepika Padukone is among this year's presenters.

The Oscars 2023 ceremony is less than 24 hours away and anticipation is building up about who all will win the coveted prizes on Hollywood's biggest night. The awards event will air live around the world. In India, it's slated to begin at 5.30 am on Monday, March 13. There is an impressive lineup of performers and presenters for the A-list ceremony scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Take a look at the complete list:

The performers (all Best Song nominees)

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (Naatu Naatu)

The Indian singer duo will perform the Oscar-nominated song from 'RRR'. They will be accompanied by American actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who has appeared in several Indian films and songs.

Lauren Gottlieb to perform on ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Oscars 2023

Rihanna

Pop diva Rihanna will sing Lift Me Up from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" , just a month after her big Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Stephanie Hsu, Son Lux and David Byrne

Music trio Son Lux, actor Stephanie Hsu and singer-songwriter David Byrne will take the stage to perform This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once -- the most nominated film this year.

Diane Warren and Sofia Carson

The duo will perform Applause from the anthology feature Tell It Like A Woman.

The presenters

Actor Deepika Padukone will make history as the third Indian actor to present an Oscar. Take a look at the other presenters:

Riz Ahmed

Antonio Banderas

Elizabeth Banks

Halle Bailey

John Cho

Jessica Chastain

Glenn Close

Jennifer Connelly

Emily Blunt

Paul Dano

Cara Delevingne

Harrison Ford

Ariana DeBose

Hugh Grant

Danai Gurira

Andrew Garfield

Kate Hudson

Michael B. Jordan

Dwayne Johnson

Mindy Kaling

Samuel L. Jackson

Nicole Kidman

Eva Longoria

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Troy Kotsur

Andie MacDowell

Jonathan Majors

Janelle Monae

Elizabeth Olsen

Melissa McCarthy

Salma Hayek Pinault

Pedro Pascal

Florence Pugh

Zoe Saldaña

John Travolta

Sigourney Weaver

Donnie Yen

Questlove

The host

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return for the third time to present the Oscars ceremony. He previously hosted the event in 2017 and 2018.