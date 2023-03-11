Lauren Gottlieb to perform on ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Oscars 2023

Lauren Gottlieb will perform at the Oscars this year

American actor Lauren Gottlieb will perform on the song Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023. Gottlieb said she was “beyond excited” to represent India at the prestigious event in her Instagram announcement on March 10.

M.M. Keeravaani’s joyously energetic anthem Naatu Naatu from the film RRR has become an international phenomenon. After winning a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu also bagged an Oscar nomination in the same category. The song has been watched more than 124 million times on YouTube and has inspired a host of TikTok and Instagram videos.

It was earlier reported that singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song at Oscars 2023. Lauren Gottlieb’s announcement puts to rest any speculation that Ram Charan and Jr NTR, on whom the original was picturised, will take the stage at Oscars 2023.

“I’m performing on ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the OSCARS!!!!!! I’m beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!” Gottlieb said in her Instagram post.



Lauren Gottlieb , 34, is an American actor and dancer who works predominantly in Indian cinema.

Come March 12 and some of the biggest names in entertainment will descend upon Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 95th Academy Awards. While the Oscars have traditionally rewarded excellence in the American film industry, India will be well-represented at the Oscars this year with three nominations – besides Naatu Naatu from RRR for Best Original Song, All That Breathes has bagged a nomination for Best Documentary (Feature) and The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated for Best Documentary (Short Film). Moreover, Deepika Padukone will be in attendance as the third-ever Indian presenter at the Oscars.

(With inputs from AP)