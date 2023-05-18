English
    Nazara's Nodwin Gaming raises $28 million for international expansion, IP development

    Along with IP development and expansion in emerging markets, the company will use the funds to acquire more companies.

    Maryam Farooqui
    May 18, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
    Gaming and esports company Nodwin Gaming has raised $28 million in its latest funding round

     
     
    Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has raised $28 million from new and existing investors in its latest funding round.

    The funds will be deployed to grow the gaming and esports ecosystem by expanding newer IPs (intellectual property), growing the emerging market footprint and for strategic acquisitions that drive value to the network.

    New investors have participated with all existing investors of Nodwin Gaming, including Nazara, Krafton and JetSynthesys in this funding round.

    Nodwin last raised funds in March 2021 from South Korean gaming company Krafton at $135 million, or Rs 988 crore value, and this round values the gaming company at $325 million (Rs 2,624 crore) pre-money and $349 million post money which leads to a value accretion of 2.7X in two years, the company said.

    “In these very difficult times, we have been able to exhibit a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of over 68 percent in revenue over the last two years in a tumultuous market, maintain profitability in our business and gain a global dominant position in mobile esports while delivering shareholder value," said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Nodwin Gaming.

    He said that as the company migrates to the next phase of growth, they are focusing on building a global company.

    The new funding deal was led by Sidharth Kedia, CEO of Nodwin Gaming. Murtaza Somjee from Jerome Merchant + Partners was the legal advisor.

