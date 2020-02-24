Mumbai biggest market for audio OTTs, says report

Mumbai is one of the biggest markets for audio streaming players, according to a report by Kantar and VTION.

A study conducted by the two firms across nine cities with a sample size of close to 10,000 people revealed that Mumbai is deeply entrenched in terms of OTT audio streaming, capturing 44 percent of the pie, followed by Delhi at 25 percent.

When it comes to listeners, Mumbai and Delhi both are the largest OTT audio streaming markets at 25 percent each, followed by Kolkata and Bangalore standing at 11 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Listeners spend as much as 65 minutes a day on audio OTT platforms, according to the report.

Also, the study said that OTT streaming seems to be thriving in markets where radio listenership habit is not strong.

Hemant Mehta, Managing Director, Insights Division & Chief Strategy Officer, Kantar South Asia, said that both audio streaming services and radio can co-exist in India.

This is because in cities like Pune and Chennai where radio consumption is higher, traction for audio OTTs is lesser.

The study, which was conducted between between January 5 to February 1 this year saw as many as 1.3 crore adults that listened to OTT streaming app.

Reportedly, there are around 150-180 million music streaming users now, and over the next two to three years, it will reach roughly 500 million users. And this gives audio OTTs in India enough room to grow.

A 2019 report by Deloitte points out that the online music market in India is expected to surpass $273 million by 2020.

A survey by CyberMedia Research (CMR) had revealed that 55 per cent of people in India are spending 30 percent of their time listening to music.

More Indians are streaming music thanks to mobile that is driving both affordability and accessibility.