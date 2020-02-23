Mahie Gill, Manu Rishi Chadha’s ‘Doordarshan’ promises to be a non-stop laugh riot woven with 1980s nostalgia

Delhi-based films have their own charm, especially when the spirit of the city is woven seamlessly in them. We saw that with Dibakar Banerjee's films like Khosla Ka Ghosla and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye in the past, while Do Dooni Chaar made a huge impression too.

On the other hand, there are hardcore commercial Bollywood flicks like Band Baaja Baaraat and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which were set in the national capital as well and made a star out of Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan, respectively. However, it is the concept that has traditionally made a winner out of a Delhi-based film.

This is what is expected out of Doordarshan as well, which boasts of a unique plot. It shows a middle class family of an estranged couple (played by Mahie Gill and Manu Rishi Chadha) who are forced to bring back 1980s into their home as the lady of the house (played by Dolly Ahluwalia) wakes up from her coma after over 25 years. Result? She is still stuck in the 1980s and now the family has to comply so that she does not slip back into the coma again.

All of this leads to hilarious situations. For starters, the couple — which is on the verge of divorce — is now required to enact the part of a happy family. This is not all as their teenage children too have to go through a transformation of sorts so that the granny does not get a hint of the passage of decades.

What connects her to the family though is a television set in her room, and the liberal dose of that famous Bollywood song show 'Chitrahaar' that makers her believe that all is hunky dory in her own private space.

Director Gagan Puri had a task in hand to spin around a two hour movie around this subject and to ensure that audiences was entertained right through, he brought in multiple colourful characters to take forward the narrative.

As a result, other than bringing in three real life Punjabis to play the pivotal roles (Mahie Gill, Manu Rishi Chadha and Dolly Ahluwalia), he roped in Shardul Rana, who was seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in both Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Badhaai Ho as the teenager of the house.

This is not all as Aditya Kumar (Perpendicular from Gangs of Wasseypur) and Sumit Gulati (Talvar, Phantom) have a pivotal part to play as well as the school friends of Shardul, while Rajesh Sharma and Supriya Shukla along with their teenage daughter (Mehak Manwani) have a major part too.

For first-time producers Ritu Arya and Sandeep Arya who hail from Delhi itself, getting the milieu and ambience right for Doordarshan was not really a challenge due to the localized appeal. However, beyond the atmosphere, the idea was to get the humour quotient right and those who have had a dekko at the film vouch for the fact that this one is indeed a rib tickling affair.

Well, come February 28 and it would be out there to be seen by audiences all over once Doordarshan hits the screens.

