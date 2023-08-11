Long queues, booked shows: Twitter abuzz with Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' frenzy

Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer “Jailer”, that hit the big screens on Thursday, has caused a massive storm on social media. “Jailer Blockbuster” has been trending on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, since this morning with fans sharing clips from the trailer and also passing their verdict on the much-anticipated film.
Theatres across Tamil Nadu are booked through the week and fans celebrated the movie’s arrival with pomp and grandeur.
Fans took to X to decode the film and shared what they loved the most.
“Superstar hits this one out of the park. Shivanna’s cameo was class. But Mohanlal with his screen presence and swag was fire,” one user tweeted.
HDFC Bank’s MD Sashidhar Jagdishan was also spotted at the early morning show of Jailer in Mumbai.
All the Rajini Fans!
HDFC Bank’s MD Sashidhar Jagdishan spotted at the early morning show of #Jailer in Mumbai
Pic Courtesy: @srisiv1, an equity market expert and a big fan himself #JailerBlockbuster #Rajinikanth #Rajini #Thalaiva pic.twitter.com/tzZMyhv2zV
— Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) August 10, 2023
“Pictures from Canada. 1 km queue people are standing to enter the theatre for the movie. Jailer Rampage,” one user wrote sharing a picture.
Pictures from #Canada
1 km queue people are standing to enter the theatre for the movie #Jailer Rampage #JailerBlockbuster | #JailerFDFS | #JailerReview pic.twitter.com/sPMyaXsL0U
— Suresh Balaji (@surbalu) August 11, 2023
#Jailer Bangalore Night Show #JailerBlockbuster | #JailerReview
— Suresh Balaji (@surbalu) August 10, 2023
“Jailer”, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff. The ensemble includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah, Vinayakan and comedian Yogi Babu. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.
