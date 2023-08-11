Long queues, booked shows: Twitter abuzz with Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' frenzy

'Jailer' has opened to positive reviews and fan frenzy on Thursday.

Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer “Jailer”, that hit the big screens on Thursday, has caused a massive storm on social media. “Jailer Blockbuster” has been trending on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, since this morning with fans sharing clips from the trailer and also passing their verdict on the much-anticipated film.

Theatres across Tamil Nadu are booked through the week and fans celebrated the movie’s arrival with pomp and grandeur.

Fans took to X to decode the film and shared what they loved the most.

“Superstar hits this one out of the park. Shivanna’s cameo was class. But Mohanlal with his screen presence and swag was fire,” one user tweeted.

HDFC Bank’s MD Sashidhar Jagdishan was also spotted at the early morning show of Jailer in Mumbai.

Scenes in Canada were also surprising with people waiting in long queues outside theatres to watch the movie.

“Pictures from Canada. 1 km queue people are standing to enter the theatre for the movie. Jailer Rampage,” one user wrote sharing a picture.

“Not just blockbuster but phenomenal victory. 00.00 mid night show ends &sees the ocean of crowds applauding on the end credit,” one user tweeted sharing a video from the theatre.“Thalaivar on rage mode. No one can match his screen presence,” tweeted another.A couple from Japan's Osaka travelled to Chennai to watch the first-day-first-show of “Jailer”. Yasuda Hidetoshi, a leader of a Rajinikanth fan club in Japan, is fluent in Tamil and went viral for his dedication to the star.

“Jailer”, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff. The ensemble includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah, Vinayakan and comedian Yogi Babu. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.