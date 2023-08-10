Japanese couple travelled from Osaka to Chennai to watch Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'. Video

Yasuda Hidetoshi, who is a leader of a Rajinikanth fan club in Japan, with his wife in Chennai. (Screengrab from PTI video)

A couple from Japan's Osaka to Chennai to catch the first-day-first-show of Rajinikanth's Jailer. Yasuda Hidetoshi, who is a leader of a Rajinikanth fan club in Japan, is fluent in Tamil and even delivered a few of the veteran actor's dialogues from the film.

“We as a couple have come from Japan to Chennai to watch Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ film first-day first show. We were excited to watch our Thalaiva's film. We have watched it and loved it," Hidetoshi told news agency ANI.

In a video shared by PTI, the couple is seen wearing matching Rajinikanth-themed t-shirts while holding hand-fans with Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s photo from ‘Kaavaalaa’ printed on it.



VIDEO | A Japanese couple has travelled from Osaka to Chennai, Tamil Nadu to watch Rajinikanth's new film 'Jailer'. "To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai," says Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader, Japan. pic.twitter.com/04ACrc4Q5c

He also said he had been watching Rajinikanth movies for over 20 years, starting with 'Muthu.'

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer saw the return of superstar Rajinikanth to the silver screen after almost two years. The film has opened well with positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Theatres across Tamil Nadu reportedly were booked full house through the week, and wore a festive look as fans cheered and danced while gathering for the first-day-first-show.

Such is the craze that a company booked 2,200 tickets of the film for its employees, its founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham said. “2,200 tickets 7 screens Freshworks employees only,” Freshworks founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham tweeted.

