you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya opens well, The Lion King set to enter Rs 100 cr club, Super 30 on a run

The Lion King is now waiting for its entry into the Rs 100 crore Club. The first week was fantastic at Rs 81.57 crore and now the second week has started well too.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder

After the success of Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut is back on the big screen with Judgementall Hai Kya. Considering that the film, with its theme and treatment, caters to a niche audience it has opened well at the box office with Rs 5.40 crores.

For Rajkummar Rao too this is a fine beginning considering his last release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga hadn’t done well at all. His Stree was a blockbuster though, and now he would be hoping that Judgementall Hai Kya goes a good distance too.

As for the other new release Arjun Patiala, it struggled on the first day as only Rs 1.35 crore came in. These are low numbers indeed and for Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon, it would be a wait to check out if there is some kind of growth today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, The Lion King is now waiting for its entry into the Rs 100 crore Club. The first week was fantastic at Rs 81.57 crore and now the second week has started well too.

The Hollywood animation, by all means, will hit a century by July 28 (Sunday) itself and that would mean yet another film in the recent times which has crossed 100 crores in just 10 days. The film is a potential blockbuster in the making.

Another film which is a good hit now is Super 30. The film has collected 115 crores by now and would be around 125 crores before the current weekend comes to a close. Hrithik Roshan now has a good success to his name and so is the case with producer Sajid Nadiadwala as well who is consistency personified. The next target would be 140 crores and one waits to see if that would be possible before the end of the film’s run.

Meanwhile Kabir Singh is still doing well and has now gone past another major milestone of 275 crores. An all time blockbuster for Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, this Sandeep Reddy Venga directed film would be massive when it comes on digital market next. As for the satellite version, one waits to see if it gets further censored before it arrives on the small screen.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Bollywood #Entertainment

