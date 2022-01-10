Hrithik Roshan reveals first look for 'Vikram Vedha' on birthday

Hrithik Roshan shared his first look for 'Vikram Vedha' on Instagram.

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday revealed his first look from the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', a Hindi remake of the blockbuster Tamil crime thriller of the same name. Monday also happens to be the actor's 48th birthday.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, the actor captioned it: 'Vedha'.

While the original Tamil film starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, the Hindi remake will feature Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte alongside Roshan.

'Vikram Vedha' was one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2017, which performed well both in India and abroad.

Based on the folktale of 'Vikram and Betaal', the movie tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

The Hindi remake comes from Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Producers are S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

While fans have reacted enthusiastically to the revelation, the actor's father Rakesh Roshan called it a "super look" on Instagram.

The veteran actor and filmmaker had earlier announced that Hrithik Roshan would take over the super-hero cape of 'Krrish' once again. In January 2020, the senior Roshan had declared the release date of the fourth film in the "Krrish" franchise as a birthday gift to his actor-son.

The first "Krrish" film released in 2006 while the second film in the series, titled "Krrish 3" hit the screens in 2013. Both the films featured Priyanka Chopra opposite Hrithik.

The series is a follow-up to "Koi... Mil Gaya", which released in 2003.