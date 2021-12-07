'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' special trailer is out, no sign of JK Rowling

A screenshot from the teaser of 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'

A new teaser for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will air as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, HBO Max was revealed on Monday. Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, the trio who played Harry, Ron, and Hermione will return to mark the anniversary event.

The 50-second trailer starts with a girl reading a special edition of the Daily Prophet with the page 1 headline saying: “Special edition: Hogwarts welcomes back alumni”.



The invitation you've been waiting for has arrived. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts is coming to HBO Max on New Year's Day. pic.twitter.com/kttDL0QCOP

— HBO Max (@hbomax) December 6, 2021

We also see the familiar letters arriving from Hogwarts while the also familiar Harry Potter music plays in the background. The trailer also pans to a busy platform 9¾, at London’s Kings Cross station from where the Hogwarts Express departs.

The trailer promised the reunion of the major cast members including Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) will also be part of the reunion.

The special will see the cast reminisce about the Harry Potter films, based on the books by JK Rowling, which are among the most successful film franchises ever made. It will feature in-depth interviews with key cast members as they share their favourite memories from the eight-film series.

It, however, is not clear if Rowling will be a part of the special show. According to PEOPLE, the 56-year-old author will not make a personal appearance in any new content for the special. Although her name was not listed in the teaser, she will be shown in archival footage throughout.

Rowling came under fire in June 2020 when she put out a series of tweets that appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments. Though she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she shared a lengthy essay shared on her website days later, supporting her controversial standpoints.