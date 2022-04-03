Grammys 2022: Where, when and how to watch the music awards show LIVE

Grammys 2022: Singer-songwriter H.E.R., rapper Doja Cat and singer Justin Bieber will vie for multiple trophies.

The Grammys -- also known as music’s biggest and glitziest night -- is set to take place on April 4. Presented by The Recording Academy, the prestigious music award ceremony celebrates and honours outstanding achievement in the music industry from across the globe.

Usually held in January, the 64th Grammys are set in Las Vegas this year. The delay was due to a surge in Covid cases.

The list of performers this year include Gen Z stars and nominees Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Oscar winner Billie Eilish, as well as appearances from John Legend and Carrie Underwood, CNN reported. Fan favourite South Korean band BTS is also scheduled to perform at the star studded Grammys 2022.

Here's how to watch "music's biggest night" in India.

The ceremony will be broadcast live only on the Sony Liv app on April 4 at 5:30 am.

Streaming from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, the Grammys 2022 will be hosted by comedian and 'The Daily Show' host, Trevor Noah.

This year the Recording Academy expanded the top four categories from eight nominees to 10, offering music's brightest even more chances at Grammy gold.

The timing of the Grammys just one week after Will Smith stunned the world by slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars adds an extra layer of unpredictability to what is already usually one of the more bizarre nights on the showbiz awards circuit.

Justin Bieber will vie for eight trophies at the ceremony hosted by late night television personality Trevor Noah, as will R&B favorite H.E.R. and singer-rapper Doja Cat.

Grammys darling Billie Eilish is in the running for seven prizes. The same holds true for Olivia Rodrigo, a former Disney channel actress who exploded onto the pop scene last year with her breakout smash hit "drivers license."

(With inputs from AFP)