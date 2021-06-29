MARKET NEWS

Freida Pinto announces pregnancy with fiance Cory Tran: See pics

37-year-old actor Freida Pinto announced her pregnancy with fiance Cory Tran on Instagram

Moneycontrol News
June 29, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST

"Baby Tran, coming this Fall," wrote Freida Pinto and shared a picture with fiance Cory Tran cradling her baby bump. (Image: Instagram/@freidapinto)


Actor Freida Pinto and her fiance Cory Tran are expecting their first child. The 36-year-old actor announced her pregnancy on Instagram on June 28. "Baby Tran, coming this Fall," she wrote and shared a picture with Tran cradling her baby bump.

Freida's friends, colleagues from the industry, and fans showered the couple with love and messages.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto)


Pinto, best known for appearing in British and American films like "Slumdog Millionaire", "Immortals" and "Rise of the Planet of the Apes", had shared the news of her engagement with the photographer Tran on his birthday in November 2020 with an emotional and heartwarming post.

Wishing Tran on his birthday and addressing him as her 'fiance', she said "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am making sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé! (sic)”

In the future, Pinto will be seen essaying the role of World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan in a limited series. It will be directed by Anand Tucker, who previously helmed films like "Hilary and Jackie", "Shopgirl" and "Leap Year".
