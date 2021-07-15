‘Cubans deserve freedom’, Pitbull says in emotional message seeking world support for protesters

Cuban American rapper Pitbull (Image: Screengrab of Instagram video)

Cuban American rapper Pitbull, 40, recently took to social media to appeal to world leaders to extend their support to the people of Cuba who have hit the streets in anti-government protests.

The streets of Havana have been dotted with demonstrators who decided to raise their voices against the food and medicine shortages, inflation, and the totalitarian communist rule in the island nation that proved inept at tackling the coronavirus crisis.

Several noted Cuban Americans such as Pitbull, Gloria Estefan, Camilla Cabello, and Eva Mendes have since called on the United States government to back the protestors.

Pitbull – born Armando Christian Pérez -- took to Instagram to share an emotional video and said: “We need to stand up, step up, and if you don't understand what's going on then you need to wake the f*** up.”

He added: “This isn’t about politics; this is about saving lives. This is about unity, not division. Not only is this a Cuba event, Cuba thing, but this is also a world event. The bottom line is it's about taking action.”

Pitbull further said as a Cuban American, he is frustrated that he cannot send food, medicine, or water to “his people” who “deserve freedom”.

Seeking support from world leaders, the hitmaker said: “We need to figure out solutions while they are losing their lives over there literally for something that we wake up to every day and appreciate – that is freedom.”