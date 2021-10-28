Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce they are expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo

Football superstar Christiano Ronaldo took to Instagram on October 28 to announce that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins.

Posting an image of himself and his partner Rodriguez holding the sonography reports, the 36-year old Manchester United superstar wrote on Instagram: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love. We can’t wait to meet you.”

Georgina Rodriguez is also the mother of Ronaldo’s fourth child – his daughter Alana Martina.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United in sensational move

With the birth of the twins, Ronaldo will become the father of six children. His four other children are – his first-born Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 11; twins Eva and Mateo aged four; and three-year-old Alana Martina.

The star striker had met Rodriguez while she was working as a retail assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. The two are yet to tie the knot, but Ronaldo wishes to take the vows with her someday.

The couple moved to the United Kingdom last month after Christiano Ronaldo returned to his old club Manchester United.