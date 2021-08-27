MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United in sensational move

This will be Ronaldo's second stint with Manchester United. During his earlier tenure with the club, between 2003-2009, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 10:05 PM IST
Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo (File image)

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo (File image)

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United, the top English football club said in a statement issued on August 27. According to United, it has reached an agreement with Juventus - the club team for which Ronaldo is currently playing - for his transfer.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," the statement said.

While the financial details of the agreement were not publicly released yet, Sky Italia had reported that Juventus had received a 25 million euro ($29.49 million) bid from United for Ronaldo, with a two-year contract, worth 480,000 pounds ($660,048.00) a week, offered to the Portugal forward.

Earlier in the day, media was speculating that Ronaldo could be picked by Manchester City. However, it was later reported City has decided to opt out of the negotiations to induct the 36-year-old, thereby paving the way for his return to United - the team he last played for nearly 13 years ago.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

Close

Related stories

During his Ronaldo's previous stint for United, between 2003-2009, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

He won eight major trophies plus the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2008 before sealing a then world record 80 million pounds move to Real Madrid.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cristiano Ronaldo #Football #Juventus #Manchester United
first published: Aug 27, 2021 08:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.