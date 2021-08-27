Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United in sensational move

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo (File image)

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United, the top English football club said in a statement issued on August 27. According to United, it has reached an agreement with Juventus - the club team for which Ronaldo is currently playing - for his transfer.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," the statement said.

While the financial details of the agreement were not publicly released yet, Sky Italia had reported that Juventus had received a 25 million euro ($29.49 million) bid from United for Ronaldo, with a two-year contract, worth 480,000 pounds ($660,048.00) a week, offered to the Portugal forward.

Earlier in the day, media was speculating that Ronaldo could be picked by Manchester City. However, it was later reported City has decided to opt out of the negotiations to induct the 36-year-old, thereby paving the way for his return to United - the team he last played for nearly 13 years ago.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

During his Ronaldo's previous stint for United, between 2003-2009, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

He won eight major trophies plus the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2008 before sealing a then world record 80 million pounds move to Real Madrid.