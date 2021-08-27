Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo has 'no intention' of staying at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo (FIle Image)

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo told him he has no intention of playing for the club again.

"Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," Allegri said. "This is why he will not be called up tomorrow, he did not train yesterday and now we can talk about Empoli," Allegri was quoted as saying by Reuters in a report.

“Omar Sivori, Michel Platini, Alessandro Del Piero, Zinedine Zidane, Gianluigi Buffon, some great champions and even better managers (have left). It’s one of the laws of life. But Juventus will always be here.

“Cristiano did a lot for this club, he’s a great champion, I wish him all the luck in the world wherever he will play. He gave a great contribution. For the season that I trained him he led by example for the lads, so he is only to be thanked for what he did for Juventus," Allegri added.

Manchester City is considering an option to buy the Portugal forward after its top target, Harry Kane, said Wednesday he was staying at Tottenham for now, reported Associated Press.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo, who has been FIFA's world player of the year five times, has only one year left on his contract at Juventus, which he joined from Real Madrid in 2018.

Earlier today, news agency AFP reported that Ronaldo will not train with Juventus on August 27, the Serie A giants confirmed as rumours of an imminent move to Manchester City gather pace.

Sky Sport Italia reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived in the morning to say goodbye to his teammates before leaving at around 10:45 am local time.

Asked by AFP if Ronaldo would be training with his Juve teammates, a club spokeswoman confirmed that he would not.

With inputs from agencies