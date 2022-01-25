MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Anushka Sharma's production house signs Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix: report

Clean Slate Filmz will release eight films and series on streaming services in the next 18 months. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that they will reveal three upcoming productions with Clean Slate Filmz.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
Clean Slate Filmz has produced movies NH10, Phillauri and Pari for the theatres, which all starred Anushka Sharma in the lead.

Clean Slate Filmz has produced movies NH10, Phillauri and Pari for the theatres, which all starred Anushka Sharma in the lead.

Actor Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz has partnered with Netflix and Amazon with a deal worth about 400 crore ($54 million).

Clean Slate Filmz will release eight films and series on streaming services in the next 18 months. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that they will reveal three upcoming productions with Clean Slate Filmz, while Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Amazon Prime membership price increases as Netflix subscription plans in India get a revision

The company has produced movies NH10, Phillauri and Pari for the theatres, which all starred Anushka Sharma in the lead. It later also produced the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul.

Read more: Netflix slashes its India pricing, now available at Rs 149 per month

Close

Related stories

Their next release will be Qala, with Tripti Dimri and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil and Chakda Xpress with Sharma.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #Anushka Sharma #Clean Slate Filmz #Karnesh Ssharma #Netflix
first published: Jan 25, 2022 05:33 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.