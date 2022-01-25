Anushka Sharma's production house signs Rs 400 crore deal with Amazon, Netflix: report

Clean Slate Filmz has produced movies NH10, Phillauri and Pari for the theatres, which all starred Anushka Sharma in the lead.

Actor Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz has partnered with Netflix and Amazon with a deal worth about ₹400 crore ($54 million).

Clean Slate Filmz will release eight films and series on streaming services in the next 18 months. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that they will reveal three upcoming productions with Clean Slate Filmz, while Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has produced movies NH10, Phillauri and Pari for the theatres, which all starred Anushka Sharma in the lead. It later also produced the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul.

Their next release will be Qala, with Tripti Dimri and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil and Chakda Xpress with Sharma.