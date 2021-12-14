Amazon Prime membership price increases as Netflix subscription plans in India get a revision

Amazon Prime price in India has been revised. The company’s subscription program received up to a 50 percent hike across all plans in India. Amazon Prime membership price in India was previously set at Rs 999 for a year.

Following the revised pricing, the Amazon Prime yearly plan would cost Rs 1,499. The company has also revised the price of the Amazon Prime monthly plan and the Amazon Prime quarterly plan. The base monthly subscription plan would cost Rs 179 starting December 14 as opposed to Rs 129.

Similarly, the quarterly pack, which previously cost Rs 329, will now be available for Rs 459 in India. The change in pricing will not affect those who currently have an active subscription. Customers with an Amazon Prime membership will continue to get all the benefits available under the service. These include a one-day/ two-day delivery on eligible pin codes, Amazon Prime Video membership, Amazon Prime Music subscription, etc. Customers also get early access to the annual Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and daily lightning deals.

Amazon has increased the price of its Prime subscription service in India for the first time since 2017. The service was introduced in 2016 at an introductory price of Rs 499 a year, which was later revised to Rs 999 in 2017.