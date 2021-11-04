MARKET NEWS

Rajinikanth's "Annaatthe" released, fans celebrate after first day first show

"Annaatthe" features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu apart from Rajinikanth. The film is directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pirctures.

Moneycontrol News
November 04, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST
Rajinikanth-starrer

Rajinikanth-starrer "Annaatthe" is directed by Siruthai Siva.


Rajinikanth-starrer “Annaatthe” released today in a big Deepavali gift to the megastar’s fans. The mass entertainer features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu apart from Rajinikanth. The film is directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pirctures.

Annaatthe”, which means elder brother in Tamil, was one of the top trends on Google and Twitter, with over a lakh searches on Google alone.

Rajinikanth, 70, recently underwent a procedure to restore blood supply to the brain and discharged from hospital on October 31. He received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on October 25 for his contribution to Indian cinema. Rajinikanth had retreated from his decision to enter politics in December last year citing his health issues.

Rajinkanth fans took to social media to rave about the film after watching the first day first show screening in theatres.

A fan called Rajinikanth the “epitome of commercial cinema” and praised his dialogue delivery.

“#Annaatthe one man show. Thank you thalaiva for entertaining us. Once a Thalaivar fan always a Thalaivar fan,” actor Sivakarthikeyan tweeted.

Many others, however, did not have positive reviews.

“As expected nothing new to offer. Bunch of artist can’t save the movie. Screenplay and the over dose emotions were spoilers,” Twitter user Manigandan Sekar wrote.

 

Rajinkanth fans thronged theatres in Tamil Nadu, celebrating the release of the film. In Trchu, an eatery owner is selling dosa for Rs. 1 as a token of prayer “Annaatthe”. "I wish and pray that people turn up in large numbers and movie becomes a huge hit," he said.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 4, 2021 11:07 am

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

