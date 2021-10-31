Rajinikanth discharged from hospital after undergoing procedure to restore blood supply to brain

Actor Rajinikanth (File image)

Actor Rajinikanth was discharged from the Kavuery Hospital in Chennai on October 31, after undergoing a procedure to restore blood supply to the brain.

The procedure, Carotid Artery Revascularization, was necessitated to be performed on Rajinikanth who was admitted to the hospital on October 28 following an episode of giddiness, reports said.

Rajinikanth was "thoroughly evaluated by an expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularization (CAR)," noted a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital earlier in the day.

"The procedure was performed successfully today and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days," the bulletin issued by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of the hospital, said.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Rajinikanth at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

Notably, Rajnikanth, was awarded with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on October 25 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The 70-year-old, who is active in the Tamil film industry, had retreated from his decision to enter politics in December last year citing his health issues.

Rajinikanth, who was then admitted for three days in the hospital after coming in contact with COVID-19 affected persons, said he would not be able to hold electoral campaigns where it is necessitated to meet thousands of people.