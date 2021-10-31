MARKET NEWS

India

Rajinikanth discharged from hospital after undergoing procedure to restore blood supply to brain

Rajinikanth was "thoroughly evaluated by an expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularization (CAR)," noted a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital earlier in the day.

Moneycontrol News
October 31, 2021 / 10:52 PM IST
Actor Rajinikanth (File image)

Actor Rajinikanth (File image)

Actor Rajinikanth was discharged from the Kavuery Hospital in Chennai on October 31, after undergoing a procedure to restore blood supply to the brain.

The procedure, Carotid Artery Revascularization, was necessitated to be performed on Rajinikanth who was admitted to the hospital on October 28 following an episode of giddiness, reports said.

Rajinikanth was "thoroughly evaluated by an expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularization (CAR)," noted a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital earlier in the day.

"The procedure was performed successfully today and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days," the bulletin issued by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of the hospital, said.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Rajinikanth at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

Notably, Rajnikanth, was awarded with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on October 25 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The 70-year-old, who is active in the Tamil film industry, had retreated from his decision to enter politics in December last year citing his health issues.

Rajinikanth, who was then admitted for three days in the hospital after coming in contact with COVID-19 affected persons, said he would not be able to hold electoral campaigns where it is necessitated to meet thousands of people.

"Even if a vaccine comes, I am on Immuno Suppresant medicines and if some health issues arise for me while campaigning, it would put those who are with me on this political journey in a very tight spot and lead to untold miseries for them," The Hindu had quoted him as saying.
