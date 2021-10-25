67th National Film Awards: Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award; check out list of winners

(Image: Twitter/MIB India)

Superstar Rajinikanth on October 25 received the prestigious 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

The award ceremony was held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu handed the prizes to the awardees. Union Minister for Information Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the ceremony.

Rajinikanth dedicated the award to his Guru, mentor K Balachander and his long-time friend Rajbahadur.

“I am extremely happy to receive this most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My thanks to the honourable central government. I dedicate this award to my mentor, my guru K Balachander. This moment, I remember him with great gratitude, and my brother Satyanrayan Gaikwad who’s like my father who brought me up by teaching me great values, and spirituality," he said.



He further added, "My friend in Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague – Rajbahadur. When I was the bus conductor, he identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinema. All my producers, directors, co-artistes, technicians, distributors, exhibitors and the media, press and all my fans. Tamil people – without them I am no body. Jai Hind!”

The winner list of the National Film Awards was announced in March this year. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhichhore won the Best Hindi Film award while Kangana Ranaut won her fourth Best Actress award for her performances in Manikarnika (2019) and Panga (2020). Earlier, she was felicitated for her performance in Queen (2013), and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). She had also won the Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in Fashion (2008).

Best Actor award was shared by Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush for their roles in Bhonsle and Asuran respectively.

The National Awards 2021 were announced in March this year. The prestigious awards show recognised the best of cinema in 2019, the annual awards were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is the full winners' list:

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran

Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi

Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lewduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender