    Zomato, Swiggy wish ‘student of the year’ and ‘salesman of the year', Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

    Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in Mumbai on April 14, surrounded by their families and close friends.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 15, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy wedding photos sent social media into a frenzy. (Image credit: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy wedding photos sent social media into a frenzy. (Image credit: aliaabhatt/Instagram)


    Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in Mumbai on April 14 and photos from the dreamy ceremony sent social media into a frenzy. Their families, friends and millions of fans congratulated them with heartwarming posts. Top brands also joined the wedding buzz.

    Netflix India referred to the couple’s movies in a tweet. “Dear Zindagi, When will our love life ka Tamasha end and our own shaadi begin,” it said.

    Zomato also wished the couple Bollywood-style. "Congratulations Alia and Ranbir, let us know if student of the year and salesman of the year (a reference of Ranbir's film Rocket Singh) need anything from the start-up of the year."

    Swiggy tweeted: "Congratulations to Ranbir and Alia on settling for dal chawal for 50 years and more."

    Amul wished the newly-wed couple in its classic style. 


    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began their relationship in 2017 while working together on Dharma Productions' fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The first part of the film will release in September this year.

    Bhatt had made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012. She went on to deliver critically-acclaimed performances in films like HighwayRaazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. 

    Kapoor has been appearing in movies since 2007. His filmography includes Wake Up SidAjab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani RaajneetiRockstarBarfi!Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, TamashaJagga Jasoos, Sanju and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. 



