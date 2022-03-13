Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukherji, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannah Bhatia to bring their female centric films next

Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which released in theatres on February 25, 2022. At least 10 more female-centric films are expected to release in theatres before the close of the year.

The change could well have begun. The success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, and that too in a time which is still not considered to be truly conducive for film business globally, has reignited hope in the industry that 'achche din' are back again. If a rather niche film like Gangubai Kathiawadi with an adult subject, and that too been driven as a female centric affair with Alia Bhatt in the lead, has managed to not just open well but even sustain post that, then one can well imagine true blockbuster commercial entertainers to follow suit at the box office.

What makes matters further exciting is the fact that at last count, at least 10 more female centric films would be arriving in theatres before the close of the year. Moreover, majority of these have top actresses at the helm of affairs, what with Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukherji and Taapsee Pannu bringing on a film or two each with several other actresses like Sonam Kapoor along with Tamannah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal bringing on a solo affair as well. This isn't all as Katrina Kaif and Priyanbka Chopra too would be seen in ensemble starrers.

Amongst them all, Alia Bhatt is the one who is managing her mix of films the best. So while on one end she has films with Ranbir Kapoor [Brahmastra] and Ranveer Singh [Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani] in the making, there are also films where she is carrying the entire weight on her shoulders. As a producer, she has already put her money into Darlings which would be her next release. One can well imagine it to be a feel good affair which would be remarkably different from her ultra dramatic Gangubai Kathiawadi.

As for Kangana Ranaut, she has clearly moved away from quintessential hero-heroine affairs, what with Dhaakad and Tejas being her next two releases. Both of these have the actress as the central protagonist and while former is a sly action drama where she would be seen in a striking new avtar, latter has her play an officer of the armed forces with good dose of patriotism in there.

The one who is doing the most number of female led films is Taapsee Pannu. She has already been seen in a flurry of such releases already, each of which had an OTT premiere - Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta. Now she is gearing up for Shabaash Mithu, Blurrr and Dobaara. The first in line is a sports film where she enacts the part of real life cricketing star Mithali Raj. On the other hand Blurr (which she is also producing) is a paranormal affair, and so is Dobaara where she reunites with her Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap.

The only actress who has actually been consistently delivering female led hits and also bringing in numbers is Rani Mukherji. On the Bollywood scene for over 25 years, she has shown time and again that she still has it in her, as evident in the box office response to films like Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2. Though Bunty aur Babli 2, where she got into the quintessential Bollywood mould again, was an aberration, one can expect her to be firing all cylinders once she would be see in an intense avtar as a Bengali mom in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor too would be back soon with Blind. Before getting married, she had actually delivered some female led successes in the form of Veere Di Wedding, Neerja and Khoobsurat. Things didn't go in her favor with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Tih Aisa Laga but now that she would be seen in an author backed role in Sujoy Ghosh produced Blind which is directed by Shome Makhija, there are good hopes from the final results. Same is the case with Uma as well which has Kajal Aggarwal leading the charge in the family drama with a wedding backdrop. Incidentally, both Blind and Uma are produced by Avishek Ghosh.

The newest entrant in this list is Babli Bouncer which has Madhur Bhandarkar coming up with yet another female centric outing, something where he specializes in ever since he made Chandni Bar with Tabu two decades back. Moreover, casting coup has been pulled off with Tamannah Bhatia playing the title role. From the man who has delivered several other female led successes like Fashion, Heroine and Page 3, Babli Bouncer should be a new experience.

The biggest of them all though is touted to be Jee Le Zaraa. Apparently, Alia Bhatt plays the title role of Zaraa in this biggie which has Farhan Akhtar returning as the director. The film is further special since it has an all-female cast in the form of Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif joining Alia Bhatt. Expect this one to be a beautiful journey woven by writers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti along with Farhan Akhtar himself.

With such a wide array of films already in the offering, rest assured Gangubai Kathiawadi could well have just started a wave of female centric releases that should gain further momentum during the course of the year.

