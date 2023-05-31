Actor Al Pacino, 83, expecting fourth child with 29-year-old girlfriend

Al Pacino is already a father to three children from his previous relationships.

Hollywood actor Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child and his first with girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The 83-year-old actor and the 29-year-old Alfallah have been in a relationship since April 2022, as per reports. The news of the pregnancy was first reported by TMZ.

"The actor's girlfriend is a month away from giving birth," sources told TMZ.

"Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men. She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money," sources told Page Six.

Pacino is already a father to three children- 33-year-old Julie Marie with his former girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He is also a father to twins Anton and Olivia with another former girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo.

Speaking about fatherhood in an interview to The New Yorker in 2014, Pacino said, "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

The news of Pacino becoming a father for the fourth time comes only a month after one of his contemporaries- Robert De Niro-became father for the seventh time, this time with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. The couple were blessed with a daughter who was named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

