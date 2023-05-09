'Adipurush' trailer out, impresses audience at Hyderabad special preview. Watch

Adipurush star cast includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. (Image: @HailPrabhas007/Twitter)

The much-awaited trailer of Adipurush, the retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana, has finally been released. The film, directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The teaser of the movie, released months ago, received poor response for its VFX after which, taking the criticism into account, the film was pushed back.

A special preview of the trailer was held in Hyderabad on May 8, which was attended by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut, and co-producer Bhushan Kumar. However, the trailer was leaked online before its official release, causing disappointment among the team. Nonetheless, they managed to contain the spread of the trailer.

The preview screening was a hit among the fans, who cheered and shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' by the end of it. Prabhas addressed the fans and expressed his gratitude for their overwhelming response.

Watch the trailer here:

After the screening of the trailer, Prabhas said, “Jai Shri Ram! How is the trailer? How is the CGI? The whole team, Kriti Sanon, Bhushan Kumar have decided to release the trailer in Hyderabad first. The response from here has always been extraordinary for Adipurush. We all came here to see your response. Because if you like it, everyone will like it. Jai Shri Ram. Love you all.”

Here's how the trailer launch went:

Adipurush is set to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13. The festival, founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, celebrates storytelling in all its forms. The film will release in Indian theatres on June 16. The movie has been made on a massive budget of over Rs 500 crore.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a highly anticipated film that brings together some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. The music has been composed by the Ajay-Atul duo, known for their work in the Marathi film "Sairat". Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage also star in the magnum opus.