95th Oscars: Who will win the technical and the creative awards?

Oscars 2023

Hollywood’s biggest night is upon us. Tonight is when the entire industry comes together to celebrate the best of cinema. While the headlines will be hogged by actors and directors, it’s important to celebrate the craftspeople who make these movies look, sound, and feel the way they do. What happens behind the camera is as crucial as what we see on camera, and the performances we celebrate are the product of alchemy between the best artists and technicians working to realise a unified creative vision.

Let’s look at how all these races are going to shake out.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

This category has always been dominated by war films, most recently by single take epic 1917 (2019), and this year is no different.

However, I want to give a special shoutout to Florian Hoffmeister’s immersive work in Tár (2022).

Will Win: All Quiet on the Western Front

Could Win: Elvis

Should Win: Tár

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

One of a number of categories where you could replace the word best with most and still end up with the same nominees and winners, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon (2022) is certainly the most in many respects, but in this case its recreation of 1920s Hollywood excess is also the best.

Will Win: Babylon

Could Win: Elvis

Should Win: Babylon

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

This is a showdown between two-time winner Catherine Martin for Elvis (2022) and one-time winner Ruth Carter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). But it’s first-time nominee Jenny Beavan who should win for her work in Mrs. Harris goes to Paris (2022), where the costumes are literally the engine of the story.

Will Win: Elvis

Could Win: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Should Win: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Another best equals most category — Elvis is likely the frontrunner here, especially for the aging of Austin Butler through the years. The Whale (2022) could sneak in for it’s transformation of Brendan Fraser.

Will Win: Elvis

Could Win: The Whale

Should Win: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST FILM EDITING

This is a dogfight between Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). The Editing Oscar is usually key to Best Picture, so if ...Maverick wins here then that could signal a speed bump for EEAAO.

Will Win: Top Gun: Maverick

Could Win: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Should Win: Tár

BEST SOUND

There’s no question that the most immersive sound experience last year was in Top Gun: Maverick, but do yourself a favour and watch how (not nominated) Tár builds its soundscapes to take you into the mind and life of Lydia Tár.

Will Win: Top Gun: Maverick

Could Win: All Quiet on the Western Front

Should Win: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

We’re all talking about how Ke Huy Quan is a lock tonight, but there’s still an outside chance of an upset there. On the other hand, absolutely no one in their right mind should bet against James Cameron and the work done by WETA in bringing Pandora to life.

Will Win: Avatar: The Way of Water

Should Win: Avatar: The Way of Water

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Indian viewers will be rooting for Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes (2022), but it’s a long shot. Navalny (2022), about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the story around his poisoning, has been sweeping the precursor awards.

Will Win: Navalny

Could Win: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Should Win: Navalny

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

Malala Yousufzai’s presence as producer should help Stranger at the Gate (2022), about a would-be terrorist who comes face to face with members of the mosque community that he intends to bomb. But the sleeper winner could be How do you Measure a Year? (2022), a simple father-daughter story.

Will Win: Stranger at the Gate

Could Win: The Elephant Whisperers

Should Win: How do you Measure a Year?

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Between My Year of Dicks (2022) and An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It (2022), this is certainly the category with the best titles. But Apple’s entry The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (2022) has the best chance here.

Will Win: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Could Win: My Year of Dicks

Should Win: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Le Pupille (2022) marks the first time multiple Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón is nominated in this category, and that itself should give this the edge.

Will Win: Le Pupille

Could Win: An Irish Goodbye

Should Win: The Red Suitcase

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Screenplay is usually where the Academy recognises writer-directors who are unlikely to win director or picture. This year is Martin McDonagh’s turn for Banshees, but he will have a tough fight from Spielberg and Kushner for The Fabelmans (2022). Watch out for a surprise win for the Daniels which could indicate a sweep for EEAAO.

Will Win: The Banshees of Inisherin

Could Win: The Fabelmans

Should Win: Tár

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Sarah Polley’s Women Talking (2022), a masterful adaptation of Miriam Toews’ harrowing and urgent novel is the deserved winner here.

Will Win: Women Talking

Could Win: All Quiet on the Western Front

Should Win: Women Talking

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front is unlikely to repeat its surprise BAFTA run at the Oscars. Instead, it will be given the consolation prize of International feature. This category would look very different if Park Chan-Wook’s Decision to Leave (2022) and Saim Sadiq's Joyland () had been nominated.

Will Win: All Quiet on the Western Front

Could Win: Argentina, 1985

Should Win: Close

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

This year marks the first time that the nominees cover the gamut of animation styles — from stop-motion, to computer-generated animation, to traditional hand-drawn 2D.

Will Win: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Could Win: Turning Red

Should Win: Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Justin Hurwitz’s propulsive score for Babylon is nothing short of magical, creating a conversation with his other collaborations with Damien Chazelle, including La La Land (2016) and Whiplash (2014).

Will Win: Babylon

Could Win: The Fabelmans

Should Win: Babylon

BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

After AR Rahman and Jai Ho, the baton passes to MM Keeravaani. Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance has given her a slight push in the last few weeks, but that’s unlikely to stop RRR’s fancy footwork.

Will Win: Naatu Naatu, RRR

Could Win: Lift me up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Should Win: Naatu Naatu, RRR

