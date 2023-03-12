English
    95th Oscars: Who will win the technical and the creative awards?

    All eyes may be on the ‘big’ awards, but movies are a collaborative art form worked on by many different artists and technicians who should all be recognised for their contributions.

    Narendra Banad
    March 12, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
    Oscars 2023

    Hollywood’s biggest night is upon us. Tonight is when the entire industry comes together to celebrate the best of cinema. While the headlines will be hogged by actors and directors, it’s important to celebrate the craftspeople who make these movies look, sound, and feel the way they do. What happens behind the camera is as crucial as what we see on camera, and the performances we celebrate are the product of alchemy between the best artists and technicians working to realise a unified creative vision.

    Let’s look at how all these races are going to shake out.

    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

    This category has always been dominated by war films, most recently by single take epic 1917 (2019), and this year is no different.

    However, I want to give a special shoutout to Florian Hoffmeister’s immersive work in Tár (2022).

    Will Win: All Quiet on the Western Front

    Could Win: Elvis

    Should Win: Tár

    BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

    One of a number of categories where you could replace the word best with most and still end up with the same nominees and winners, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon (2022) is certainly the most in many respects, but in this case its recreation of 1920s Hollywood excess is also the best.

    Will Win: Babylon

    Could Win: Elvis

    Should Win: Babylon

    BEST COSTUME DESIGN

    This is a showdown between two-time winner Catherine Martin for Elvis (2022) and one-time winner Ruth Carter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). But it’s first-time nominee Jenny Beavan who should win for her work in Mrs. Harris goes to Paris (2022), where the costumes are literally the engine of the story.

    Will Win: Elvis

    Could Win: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Should Win: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

    BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

    Another best equals most category — Elvis is likely the frontrunner here, especially for the aging of Austin Butler through the years. The Whale (2022) could sneak in for it’s transformation of Brendan Fraser.

    Will Win:  Elvis

    Could Win: The Whale

    Should Win: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    BEST FILM EDITING

    This is a dogfight between Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). The Editing Oscar is usually key to Best Picture, so if ...Maverick wins here then that could signal a speed bump for EEAAO.

    Will Win: Top Gun: Maverick

    Could Win: Everything Everywhere All At Once

    Should Win: Tár

    BEST SOUND

    There’s no question that the most immersive sound experience last year was in Top Gun: Maverick, but do yourself a favour and watch how (not nominated) Tár builds its soundscapes to take you into the mind and life of Lydia Tár.

    Will Win: Top Gun: Maverick

    Could Win: All Quiet on the Western Front

    Should Win: Top Gun: Maverick

    BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

    We’re all talking about how Ke Huy Quan is a lock tonight, but there’s still an outside chance of an upset there. On the other hand, absolutely no one in their right mind should bet against James Cameron and the work done by WETA in bringing Pandora to life.

    Will Win: Avatar: The Way of Water

    Should Win: Avatar: The Way of Water

    BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

    Indian viewers will be rooting for Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes (2022), but it’s a long shot. Navalny (2022), about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the story around his poisoning, has been sweeping the precursor awards.

    Will Win: Navalny

    Could Win: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

    Should Win: Navalny

    BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

    Malala Yousufzai’s presence as producer should help Stranger at the Gate (2022), about a would-be terrorist who comes face to face with members of the mosque community that he intends to bomb. But the sleeper winner could be How do you Measure a Year? (2022), a simple father-daughter story.

    Will Win: Stranger at the Gate

    Could Win: The Elephant Whisperers

    Should Win: How do you Measure a Year?

    BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

    Between My Year of Dicks (2022) and An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It (2022), this is certainly the category with the best titles. But Apple’s entry The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (2022) has the best chance here.

    Will Win: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

    Could Win: My Year of Dicks

    Should Win: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

    BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

    Le Pupille (2022) marks the first time multiple Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón is nominated in this category, and that itself should give this the edge.

    Will Win: Le Pupille

    Could Win: An Irish Goodbye

    Should Win: The Red Suitcase

    BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

    Screenplay is usually where the Academy recognises writer-directors who are unlikely to win director or picture. This year is Martin McDonagh’s turn for Banshees, but he will have a tough fight from Spielberg and Kushner for The Fabelmans (2022). Watch out for a surprise win for the Daniels which could indicate a sweep for EEAAO.

    Will Win: The Banshees of Inisherin

    Could Win: The Fabelmans

    Should Win: Tár

    BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

    Sarah Polley’s Women Talking (2022), a masterful adaptation of Miriam Toews’ harrowing and urgent novel is the deserved winner here.

    Will Win: Women Talking

    Could Win: All Quiet on the Western Front


    Should Win: Women Talking
    BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

    Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front is unlikely to repeat its surprise BAFTA run at the Oscars. Instead, it will be given the consolation prize of International feature. This category would look very different if Park Chan-Wook’s Decision to Leave (2022) and Saim Sadiq's Joyland () had been nominated.

    Will Win: All Quiet on the Western Front

    Could Win: Argentina, 1985

    Should Win: Close

    BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

    This year marks the first time that the nominees cover the gamut of animation styles — from stop-motion, to computer-generated animation, to traditional hand-drawn 2D.

    Will Win: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

    Could Win: Turning Red

    Should Win: Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

    BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

    Justin Hurwitz’s propulsive score for Babylon is nothing short of magical, creating a conversation with his other collaborations with Damien Chazelle, including La La Land (2016) and Whiplash (2014).

    Will Win: Babylon

    Could Win: The Fabelmans

    Should Win: Babylon

    BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

    After AR Rahman and Jai Ho, the baton passes to MM Keeravaani. Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance has given her a slight push in the last few weeks, but that’s unlikely to stop RRR’s fancy footwork.

    Will Win: Naatu Naatu, RRR

    Could Win: Lift me up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Should Win: Naatu Naatu, RRR

    Narendra Banad is an independent journalist. Views expressed are personal.
    first published: Mar 12, 2023 05:35 pm