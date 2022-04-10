Elon Musk's new poll: 'Delete the w in Twitter?' Voters to choose between 'yes' and 'of course'

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., recently became the largest shareholder of Twitter.



Delete the w in twitter?

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

In a fresh poll on Sunday, the largest shareholder of Twitter Elon Musk asked users if they should delete the "w" in the microblogging site's name. This time, however, there is a twist.

To participate in the poll, Twitter users have to choose between "yes" and "of course". At the time of writing this article, and within 30 minutes of posting the poll, it had already received more than 2.3 lakh votes.

Elon Musk, an active Twitter user and critic, had shared a poll on April 4 asking his followers if they wanted an edit button as a feature. While an overwhelming number of people (75 per cent) voted for "yse", Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and founder Jack Dorsey soon announced that the tech billionaire had joined its board.

His entry sparked speculation of a series of changes that Musk may initiate in the way the microblogging site functions. The 50-year-old Tesla CEO had himself spoken about the "significant changes" that he looks forward to make.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Musk came up with some suggestions for Twitter Blue, a paid monthly subscription that offers access to premium features and customisations.

He suggested that all users signing up for Twitter Blue should get an authentication checkmark – one that is different from “official account” blue tick and should have no advertisements. He also said that with ads, corporations have a larger say in policy if Twitter is dependent on advertising money.

“Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark,” the SpaceX boss, 50, tweeted.

Twitter's San Francisco headquarter be turned into a homeless shelter "since no one shows up anyway".

Later on the same day, Elon Musk put up another poll wondering if

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

He also went on to list of top ten most followed Twitter accounts with a revelation that most of these profiles barely have any content.

“Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?” the 50-year-old SpaceX CEO tweeted.

While the most followed Twitter account is of former US President Barack Obama (131.4 million followers), Musk himself features at number 8 with 81.1 million followers.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes