    Delhi Uber driver’s honest reason for turning down a ride has Twitter in splits

    Ria Kasliwal, from Delhi, shared a screenshot of the exchange she had with her Uber driver on Thursday.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Image credit: Unsplash (L), @RiaKasliwal/Twitter (R)

    People who use cab hailing services like Uber and Ola on a regular basis know how tough it can be to book a ride in inclement weather. One Delhi woman got to experience it first-hand when her Uber driver refused to show up – and gave the funniest excuse for turning down the job as it poured buckets in the national capital.

    Ria Kasliwal shared a screenshot of the exchange she had with her Uber driver on Thursday. It began innocuously enough, with the Uber driver asking Kasliwal where she wanted to be dropped off.

    “Green Park,” Kasliwal, a development professional, replied. Her Uber driver appeared to be surprised at her answer. “Esh mousam me (In this weather?),” he asked her.

    When Kasliwal persisted, asking the driver if he would arrive at the location to pick her up, the man was honest in his response. Without mincing words or sugar-coating, he replied “Mann nahi karta (I don’t feel like it).”


    Twitter users were left in stitches after reading the Uber driver’s brutally honest response. The exchange has gone viral with more than 7,000 ‘likes’ on microblogging platform.

    Kasliwal is not the first Uber customer who has been stood up by a driver. Such instances of drivers cancelling rides or refusing to pick up customer are becoming increasingly common, if one goes by the complaints on social media - but one Twitter user found a “genius” way to “hack the system” and prevent cab drivers from cancelling.
    Tags: #Delhi #Delhi rains #Uber
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 01:14 pm
