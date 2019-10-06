App
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2019 08:52 PM IST

Yes Bank files complaint against fake news on its financial health

The complaint has come against the backdrop of promoters cutting their stake and shares of the company witnessing heavy beating at stock exchanges during the last few days

Yes Bank on October 6 said that it has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police and Cyber Cell against some fake news and rumours about the bank's financial health on social media.

The complaint has come against the backdrop of promoters cutting their stake and shares of the company witnessing heavy beating at stock exchanges during the last few days.

"Yes Bank has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police and Cyber Cell against the dissemination of fake news and spread of rumours about the bank's financial health on WhatsApp and other social media platforms," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender has also requested the authorities to form a multi-disciplinary team of experts for detecting the origin of the fake news and assess the short-sell positions, held either directly or indirectly, by such accused persons.

"Over the past few days some miscreants have been spreading false information and malicious rumours about Yes Bank on WhatsApp and other social media platforms to create panic and fear in the mind of its depositors. The messages attempt to portray the bank in poor light and are intended to tarnish the image of the bank in the eyes of its depositors, stakeholders and the general public," the bank said.

The bank remains committed to protecting the interest of all its valued stakeholders and promises to take strong steps against the fear mongers, it added.

"The bank appeals to its trusted patrons to be cautious of false information circulating against it and assures that its financial position continues to be absolutely safe and sound," Yes Bank added.

First Published on Oct 6, 2019 08:42 pm

