Wrestler 'The Great Khali' joins BJP

Wrestler 'The Great Khali' said he was influenced by the party's national policy. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as "The Great Khali", joined the BJP in Delhi on Thursday ahead of the assembly election in Punjab.

Khali is a native of Himachal Pradesh but presently lives in Punjab. He was an assistant sub-inspector with Punjab Police before he set out on a professional wrestling career.

The wrestler was inducted into the BJP in Delhi. He said that he was influenced by the party's national policy.

“I'm glad to have joined BJP," Khali told the media. "I feel that PM Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development."

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh said Khali is popular among young people because of his wrestling career as well as roles in films and television shows. "Young people are influenced by you," the MP added.

Khali made his wrestling debut in 2000. In 2006, he was signed by the World Wrestling Entertainment -- the first for any professional Indian wrestler.

The wrestler has appeared in Hollywood and Bollywood films like The Longest Yard, Get Smart, MacGruber, Ramaa and HOUBA! On the Trail of the Marsupilami.

Punjab will vote for the 2022 elections in a single phase on February 20. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.