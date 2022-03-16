What Uber India CEO told a passenger about driver partners in his day-long stint as cabbie

Prabhjeet Singh was appointed the Uber’s India and South Asia President in 2020. (Image: @officialhumansofbombay/Instagram)

When music producer Ananya decided to go to office after three years, little did she know Uber India’s CEO would come to pick her up for a ride.

Two Uber riders in Delhi and Gurugram were pleasantly surprised last week when they found that the rail-hailing platform’s Indian and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh would take them to their destinations.

Humans of Bombay chronicled Ananya’s experience with Singh as her driver partner in social media posts. As she waited for her ride in Gurugram, she was surprised to see a +44 calling code when the driver dialed her.

When Singh introduced himself as Uber India CEO, Ananya was sure it was prank.

“He said, ‘Hi, I’m your driver for today. My name is Prabhjeet and I’m the CEO of the company.’ For someone who’d dealt with her fair share of pranks, this seemed like any other one. I ignored his comment and said, ‘Sure. Now let's leave, I’m getting late.’ ‘He just laughed and started the trip. But just to be sure, I opened LinkedIn and did a quick check! I got the biggest shock of my life–he actually was the CEO!” Ananya recalled in the post.

After verifying her driver partner’s identity, the two got into an interesting conversation. Both were IIM alumni and they laughed at inside jokes.

“We spoke about the movies we like, discussed family–he told me about his wife's and daughter's passion for music. When I told him I was a music producer myself, he said, ‘I’m so proud of you for doing what you love. Never stop!’” Ananya adds.

She also listed the problems she faces with the Uber app and Singh listened patiently. But what Ananya liked the most about the encounter was how compassionate Singh was towards the driver partners.

“A lot of people complain about the drivers. But I think we should be kinder towards them. They’re doing their best, too,” Ananya quoted Singh as saying.

They ended the trip with a selfie that has now been widely shared on social media.

Singh also had a piece of advice for Ananya. “He encouraged me to pursue my dreams and said, ‘Always focus on the solutions. They’re right in front of you!’” she recounted.

On what her takeaway was from the experience, Ananya said: “I learned what a good leader looks like– listening to the problems but focusing on the solutions! And I can’t wait to do just that!”

Singh was appointed the Uber’s India and South Asia President in 2020. Singh, an alum of the IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad, has been associated with the Uber since 2015.