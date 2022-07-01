English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: Jordan port clouded in toxic yellow gas

    Jordan: Chlorine leaked from a container at the country's Aqaba port earlier this week, killing 13 people.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
    Jordanian authorities are investigating the incident. (Image credit: @MeenaKasim/Twitter)

    Jordanian authorities are investigating the incident. (Image credit: @MeenaKasim/Twitter)


    Toxic gas leaked from a storage container in Jordan's Aqaba port earlier this week, killing 13 people and injuring over 300.

    The leak, which took occurred on June 27, was a result of malfunctioning of the crane that was loading the tank onto a freighter.

    The incident, caught on camera, showed the cable of the crane breaking, sending the container crashing. The impact of the fall caused a bright yellow cloud of gas to emerge from the container and engulf the ship. People stand close by were seen running away.

    Teams from the Jordanian Civil Defence Department were sent to the site for a clean-up operation. Residents of the port city were told to stay indoors.

    Close

    Related stories

    As a precaution, a nearby beach, popular among tourists, was also vacated.

    Inhalation of chlorine causes symptoms like, shortness of breath, vertigo and cough. Of the 332 people hospitalised after the incident, 70 were on respirators, news agency AFP reported.

    Jordanian authorities launched an investigation into the incident, which took place at the country's only port.

    Providing an update on the investigation on June 29, Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh said its results would be revealed to the public soon.

    Meanwhile, the country's monarch, King Abdullah II, convened an emergency meeting on the incident and sought "transparent explanations" from the investigators. He promised "to hold the negligent to account under the law".

    (With inputs from AFP)

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chlorine #gas leak #Jordan #port
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 10:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.