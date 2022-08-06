English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Top scientist tweeted photo of ‘distant star’, later admitted it was a sausage slice

    "I come to present my apologies to those who may have been shocked by my prank," French scientist Etienne Klein said after social media users expressed anger over his joke.

    AFP
    August 06, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST
    (Image credit: @EtienneKlein)

    (Image credit: @EtienneKlein)


    A red ball of spicy fire with luminous patches glowing menacingly against a black background.

    This, prominent French scientist Etienne Klein declared, was the latest astonishing picture taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Sun.

    Fellow Twitter users marvelled at the details on the picture purportedly taken by the telescope, which has thrilled the world with images of distant galaxies going back to the birth of the universe.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    "This level of detail... A new world is revealed every day," he gushed.

    But in fact, as Klein later revealed, the picture was not of the intriguing star just over four light-years from the Sun but a far more modest slice of the lip-sizzling Spanish sausage chorizo.

    "According to contemporary cosmology, no object belonging to Spanish charcuterie exists anywhere but on Earth," he said.

    Klein acknowledged that many users had not understood his joke which he said was simply aimed at encouraging us "to be wary of arguments from people in positions of authority as well as the spontaneous eloquence of certain images".

    However, at a time when battling fake news is of paramount importance for the scientific community, many Twitter users indicated they were unamused by Klein, director of research at France's Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and a radio show producer.

    On Wednesday, he said sorry to those who were misled.

    "I come to present my apologies to those who may have been shocked by my prank, which had nothing original about it," he said, describing the post as a "scientist's joke".

    He was shortly back on surer ground posting on Twitter an image of the famous Cartwheel Galaxy taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. This time, he assured users, the photo was real.
    AFP
    Tags: #James Webb Space Telescope #Sun #Twitter
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 08:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.